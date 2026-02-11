State of the AFC after Super Bowl LX

Now that the 2025 NFL season has finally wrapped up, let’s take a look at the state of the AFC after the Seattle Seahawks dominated the conference representing New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX.

There will also be record predictions for the 2026 campaign.

AFC East: Two-team race

General observation: The New England Patriots (14-3) and Buffalo Bills (12-5) were the class of the AFC East for the entirety of the 2025 season.

On the other hand, the Miami Dolphins fired head coach Mike McDaniel after a tumultuous 7-10 season that saw star wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffer a season-ending leg injury early, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa get benched late in the year.

Meanwhile, the New York Jets are still the New York Jets (4-13). Head coach Aaron Glenn had a disaster of a first-year, which included setting a dubious record for being the first team in NFL history to not record a single interception in a full regular season. Mind you, Glenn was a defensive back during his playing days in the NFL.

2026 Division Standings Projection:

Buffalo Bills: 11-6

New England Patriots: 10-7

New York Jets: 7-10

Miami Dolphins: 5-12

AFC North: Disaster year

General observation: The Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) survived one of the most grueling seasons the AFC North has collectively produced in recent memory, and I don’t mean that in a good way.

For starters, the division was plagued with injuries to both quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson, which sidelined them for several portions of the season.

Thus, the Cincinnati Bengals (6-11) and Baltimore Ravens (8-9) had quarterback carousels to work with as they were trying to cobble together a semblance of “playoff aspiration” in 2025. In addition, they also fielded two of the worst defenses in the league this year.

Like the Jets, the Cleveland Browns are the Cleveland Browns. They came into the season already under scrutiny due to how they mishandled the quarterback situation from the draft onward (for years, really).

Shedeur Sanders didn’t get the start until late in the season, and he went on to have a sub-optimal experience at the helm (seven touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 68.1 passer rating).

Then, while defensive end Myles Garrett was putting together a record breaking sack season, the Browns still went 5-12 as a team and ended up firing head coach Kevin Stefanski at season’s end.

2026 Division Standings Projection:

Baltimore Ravens: 12-5

Cincinnati Bengals: 10-7

Pittsburgh Steelers: 9-8

Cleveland Browns: 7-10

AFC South: Re-writing the narrative in 2025?

General Division observation: The AFC South for years has been known as a lower-tier product in the AFC.

2025 helped to change the narrative, as three teams in the Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4), Houston Texans (12-5) and Indianapolis Colts (8-9) at one point or another were jockeying for or solidifying playoff positioning.

The Jaguars had their first season of 13 wins or more since 1999, while the Texans strung together their third consecutive double digit win season since 2023 (first time in club history).

The Colts at one point were 7-1, but injuries ultimately derailed their season. Specifically, quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a fractured fibula, which then became a ruptured achilles tendon. They never recovered, and their season ended on a seven-game losing streak.

The Tennessee Titans were the worst team in the AFC South in 2025, as they plummeted to 3-14 and a top-four draft pick. They also fired head coach Brian Callahan in October after a 1-5 start.

2026 Division Standings Projection:

Houston Texans: 11-6

Jacksonville Jaguars: 11-6

Indianapolis Colts: 9-8

Tennessee Titans: 7-10

AFC West: Passing of the torch?

General Division observation: The Denver Broncos (14-3) emerged as a force in the AFC West this season. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs (6-11) had their worst season of the Patrick Mahomes era (2017-present).

The Los Angeles Chargers (11-6) had another strong season under the leadership of head coach Jim Harbaugh, but surgery for quarterback Justin Herbert and season ending injuries for star offensive linemen Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater marred the season.

The Las Vegas Raiders had a problematic season, capped off with a 3-14 record and the first-overall pick in the NFL draft.

They also fired head coach Pete Carroll and have hired former Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as his replacement.

2026 Division Standings Projection: