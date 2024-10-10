Ridiculous stat proves Texans QB C.J. Stroud has ice in his veins
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans absolutely crushed the 2023 NFL Draft. They ended up with the second and third overall picks, which landed them C.J. Stroud from Ohio State and Will Anderson, Jr. from Alabama. That gave them a quarterback and pass rusher to build around on either side of the ball.
They weren't done getting talent as they added center Juice Scruggs, receiver Tank Dell, defensive end Dylan Horton, linebacker Henry To'oTo'o, and IOL Jarrett Patterson with their next five picks. What's interesting looking back, however, is the fact that there were some eyebrows raised when the Texans picked Stroud at No. 2 instead of Anthony Richardson.
For some reason, Stroud has always been doubted despite his constant success. He would even be a National Champion if Ryan Day didn't turn ultra-conservative — or if Noah Ruggles didn't miss the 50-yard attempt against Georgia. Now in his second season, those doubts have finally gone away as Stroud has proven to be one of the top passers in the game.
He enters Week 6 with 1,385 yards and a 7-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He's completed 68.9 percent of his attempts and has had back-to-back 300-yard games. As impressive as that is, it's the way he performs in the clutch that stands out. According to PFF, Stroud is the highest-rated QB in the NFL on third and fourth downs this season.
That type of ice in the veins isn't common for a player so young, but Stroud has always shown incredible maturity. He takes ownership of mistakes and passes out credit to his teammates when they win. He's also willing to put in the work to get better.
This weekend against New England, Stroud finds himself in a favorable matchup and should be able to add to an already impressive campaign.