Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio struck again this morning, as news dropped that defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and the team came to terms on a new two-year deal, keeping the key interior defender with the franchise through 2027. This is now the second key free agent signing today for Caserio and co. before the official "tampering" window opening at 12:00 p.m. EST.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, who first broke the story, reported the deal to be valued at $12 million in guarantees, meaning Rankins is making at least $6 million APY on the contract.

It's another base hit for Caserio, as he continues the theme of retaining essential rotation pieces of Houston's roster. Two of Rankins' best seasons have come in playing on head coach DeMeco Ryans' defense, which was vital in the Texans becoming the best overall unit in the NFL this past season. Thus, it makes sense for the club to attempt to bring him back to continue playing his part in bringing a ferocious on-field product to the city.

More details on Rankins' time in Houston is soon to follow.