Record Prediction: Looking ahead to Texans' opponents in 2026

As the 2025 season draws to an exciting conclusion, teams are already preparing themselves for next season's slate of opponents.

Here is a breakdown of every opponent that the Houston Texans will face in 2026, along with predictions for each game and the season as a whole.

Home Opponents

Indianapolis Colts: Win

The Texans have gone 5-1 against the Colts since 2023. In those games, they've faced quarterbacks Anthony Richardson (2-1), Gardner Minshew (1-0), Daniel Jones (1-0) and Riley Leonard (1-0).

Jones is the projected starter for Indianapolis, but it remains to be seen whether or not he'll be ready for the beginning of the season. This is due to him suffering a torn achilles in week 14's matchup vs. the Jaguars. For that reason, the Texans should be considered the favorites in the event they play the Colts early in the year.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Win

The Texans owe the Jaguars for their 17-10 loss in week three of last season. With another year in the scheme of offensive coordinator Nick Caley, quarterback C.J. Stroud and co. will rise to the occasion and defeat the Jaguars at home this time around.

Tennessee Titans: Win

The Texans have swept the Titans in two out of three seasons since 2023 (1-1 in 2024). Last year, the Titans finished 3-14 and were one of the five-worst teams in the NFL. Quarterback Cam Ward will be in his second season as the starting signal caller in Tennessee, but it won't be enough at this point.

The Texans will take the home showdown vs. their AFC opponent.

Baltimore Ravens: Win

The Ravens had a down year last season, as they finished 8-9 because of a porous defense and the sporadic absences of star quarterback Lamar Jackson due to injury.

One of those losses came courtesy of the Texans, who made new road history by finally defeating the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium for the first time ever in a 44-10 blowout.

While Baltimore definitely would like some payback, the Texans might have finally cracked the code against their AFC counterparts. Let's go with wins against the Ravens in back-to-back seasons.

Buffalo Bills: Loss

The Bills are just about tired of the gauntlet that is NRG Stadium. They've lost all six of their previous trips to Houston, and they just seem like they're due to finally get one over on the home team.

Cincinnati Bengals: Win

The Texans last saw the Bengals in 2023, when they won a 30-27 thriller at Paycor Stadium. The two teams have lived two different realities since then, with the Bengals missing the playoffs the last years while the Texans have lived in the Divisional round (mainly due to injuries to quarterback Joe Burrow and a problematic defense).

Houston wins the rematch, as Cincinnati's questionable defense strikes again.

Dallas Cowboys: Win

The Texans blew out the Cowboys 34-10 at AT&T Stadium when they last played in 2024.

While it may not be as comfortable of a win this time, Houston still has the edge as the better Texas team over the last two seasons.

New York Giants: Win

The Texans fell 24-16 to the Giants the last time they played in 2022.

This time around, Houston has a more complete roster, while New York went 4-13 last season. Texans win.

Away Opponents



Indianapolis Colts: Win



The Texans complete the sweep against the Colts this year, making it the three seasons in a row doing so (2024-2026).

Jacksonville Jaguars: Loss

Even though Houston has dominated on the road in Jacksonville (5-1 since 2019), the Jaguars make it two home wins in a row against the Texans.

Tennessee Titans: Win

The Texans sweep the Titans in Nashville and make it two seasons in a row doing so.

Cleveland Browns: Win

Houston and Cleveland haven't played each other since the Texans' 2023 45-14 trouncing in the AFC Wildcard round.

As much as the Browns may want to avenge themselves for that moment, their 5-12 record from last season, their instability at the quarterback position and questions about their head coaching issues loom large in the mind for this one. Texans win.

Green Bay Packers: Loss

Houston lost 24-22 via a walk-off field goal by kicker Brandon McManus the last time these two teams met in 2024. This was after the Texans generated three turnovers of Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

Even though the Texans come into this game seeking to return the favor from two seasons ago, they'll drop this road game.

Los Angeles Chargers: Win

Since 2013, the Texans are 5-2 against the Chargers. This includes 2024's 32-12 AFC wildcard win and last season's 20-16 win in week 17.

Houston makes it 6-2, and three in a row, against the Chargers in 2026.

Philadelphia Eagles: Win

The Texans last saw the Eagles in 2022 when their quarterback was Davis Mills. Houston actually put up a decent fight, falling 29-17 after taking Philadelphia to halftime tied 14-14.

This might be an upset on paper, but the Eagles have had their issues on offense for the last two seasons. This makes them vulnerable, giving a hungry Texans team the edge in the contest.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Win

In a rematch of the AFC Wildcard game from this past season, the Texans make it back-to-back wins against the Steelers. A brand new head coach, a problematic secondary and questions at quarterback would be their undoing here.

Washington Commanders: Win

Houston was blown out 23-10 by the Commanders the last time they played in 2022.

In 2026, it should be a battle of young signal callers in C.J. Stroud and Jayden Daniels. Stroud and co. get the upper hand this time, defeating the Commanders in Northwest Stadium.

Final regular season record: 14-3, 1st place in the AFC South