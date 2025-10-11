Potential Breece Hall Trade Gets Sign-Off From Texans Wideout

Heading into Week 6 of the NFL season, the only winless team remaining in the league is the New York Jets. Accordingly, with the trade deadline just a few weeks ahead, there's no shortage of speculation that the J-E-T-S Jets, Jets, Jets could decided to S-E-L-L Sell, Sell, Sell in the upcoming weeks.

One player whose name has been involved in trade rumors even before the Jets lost their first game of the season is running back Breece Hall, who is on the final year of his rookie contract. It's been widely expected around the league that the Jets will end up losing Hall in free agency next spring, creating a situation where New York may be better off trading Hall for something as opposed to losing him for nothing.

Thus far, it doesn't seem as if the Jets have seriously entertained the idea of moving the productive 24-year-old back just yet, and Hall has said all the right things, indicating he has no interest in wanting to be playing anywhere but in New York.

"I want to be here," Hall said while addressing trade rumors on Friday, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. "I love being a New York Jet and everything. At the end of the day, I don't control what goes on."

Even if there's only smoke and no fire, that's not going to stop fans, writers, analysts and even players from speculating what it might look like if Breece Hall were to be moved before the trade deadline. And that includes Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson, who was a teammate of Hall's for two years at Iowa State.

“Whatever happens with Breece situation happens. If it does happen I’m gonna be estatic for him," Hutchinson told Kay Adams after being asked about the Texans potentially trading for Hall. Adams then asked why Hall, who has 501 all-purpose yards so far this season, would be a good fit in Houston.

"I think Breece is just a dog. There’s no other way to really explain it. So, the more that you can add just dogs to the team, you're going to be in a better position to win," Hutchinson explained. "I'd just be happy if Breece was somehow able to come to the Houston Texans. That'd be great."

If Houston were to trade for Hall, he would become the fourth former Iowa State Cyclone on the Texans roster. However, despite Hutchinson's understandable interest in syncing up with his former teammate again, is it worth it for the Texans given their current running back situation?

Woody Marks and Nick Chubb have combined to give the Texans a league average rushing attack through five games, and Joe Mixon's status remains a major question mark that looms over Houston's season. Theoretically, Hall projects as an upgrade over anyone presently in the Texans running back room, but if Houston believes in Marks, who was a 4th Round pick this past April, it may not be worth getting in the Breece Hall business.