Yet another Houston Texans coach is being eyed for a promotion
Texans' linebacker coach Chris Kiffin is up for the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator job.
By Chad Porto
The NFL can't keep their hands off the Houston Texans' most precious assets; their coaches. A huge reason why any team turns around is the right set of coaches. A good crop of coaches can turn around a team in a single season, as they don't believe in needing "their guys", they just need guys who want to be "their guys" and are willing to coach up whoever steps up.
That was a lot of the Texans in 2023, with the arrival of new head coach DeMeco Ryans, the coaching staff changed, bringing in a new crop of voices to help improve the team, which is exactly what happened. Ryans' arrival was important but so was the arrival of the men he brought with him.
Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik was a head coach candidate just for what he was able to do with the Texans' offense this year. Quarterback coach Jerrod Johnson was up for a few offensive coordinator jobs, and so far neither man has been offered or accepted those opportunities. Another name has been added to the list of coaches that are now in demand; linebacking coach Chris Kiffin, who is up for the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator job.
You may recognize the name, as he's the younger brother of former NFL and current Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, as well as the son of legendary defensive coach Monty Kiffin. Chris Kiffin was with the Browns for a few years coaching up the defensive line before coming to Houston with Ryans and coaching up the linebackers.
He had two major wins this year, in the arrival of Blake Cashman to a near Pro Bowl level player, and the week-to-week progression of second-year linebacker, Christian Harris. While the linebacking unit needs help, those two men provide a solid foundation for what can be in the near future.
And a lot of that is due to Kiffin's coaching. Hopefully, the coaches all return for one more season, just to see what a fully coached-up group, with even more talent, can do.