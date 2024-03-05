Why the Texans should sign Christian Wilkins
The Texans NEED Christian Wilkins
The Houston Texans have a glaring need at the DT position, and an abundance of cap space to sign a talented player. Over the weekend, it was reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano that the Miami Dolphins would not franchise tag their star DT Christian Wilkins, allowing him to hit the open market next week. In the report, Fowler also mentioned that the Texans are a potential landing spot for the 28 year old. So, why do the Texans NEED Christian Wilkins?
In his article, Fowler wrote "Houston is intriguing here. The Texans have ample cap space, a quarterback early on a rookie deal and a playoff roster." All those reasons Fowler noted there make Wilkins a prime candidate for the Houston Texans. Demeco Ryans would be able to bring in an elite player to his defense and would recreate the San Francisco 49ers defense he once commanded.
Wilkins is projected to get a massive deal this free agency period, and Spotrac projects him to sign a four-year/$80.9M deal, coming in at $20.2M per year. For a player that has totaled 20.5 sacks through his career, and had a career-best nine sacks, 23 QB hits, and 10 TFLs last season, that is a great haul for the Texans.
The Texans would be able to pair Wilkins with pass rusher Will Anderson on one side of the ball, and potentially Jonathan Greenard, who the Texans hope to re-sign according to Aaron Wilson, on the other side of the line. With Maliek Collins the only returning starter on their interior DL, Houston should look to make a big splash this off-season. And bringing Wilkins in at his contract would still allow the Texans to bring in another talented player on the offensive side of the ball.
Houston is in the middle of building a team to have success right now, and in the future. Signing a young star like Wilkins provides help for both of those. Wilkins has found success early on in his career and has shown no signs of regressing. That only means one thing, Wilkins will be a force to be reckoned with not only now, but for the next five years or more.
Wilkins would join a long list of former Miami Dolphins players to later join the Houston Texans. Some include OT Laremy Tunsil, RB Gerrid Doaks, Center Michael Dieter, and former Texans receiver Kenny Stills. Through many Texans regimes, the Houston Texans-Miami Dolphins connection remains strong. And that may continue this year, starting with Christian Wilkins.