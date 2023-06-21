Why the Houston Texans should target Montez Sweat, not Chase Young from Commanders
By Peter Manfre
Sweat is a steady player
Well, not flashy, Sweat is precisely what the Houston Texans need; a healthy, run-stopping, consistent defender. The former Mississippi State star has only had one significant injury during his NFL career; a non-displaced jaw fracture suffered in 2021. It is not an injury that teams should be concerned about moving forward, unlike Young's ACL.
The Texans could trade for Sweat, sign him to a long-term deal, and feel confident about the player they're getting. While still only 26, Sweat and the Texans can enjoy each other's primes. He fits into the Houston Texans' window of winning slightly more than Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter.
With Sweat, the Texans can be assured of the kind of player they're getting. While not an all-pro, he still has that ceiling, but his floor of being an eight to 11 sack defensive end and a top-five run defender is critical. The Texans took a risk in this year's draft when they traded up for Will Anderson; Sweat represents a more conservative approach to the defensive rehaul.