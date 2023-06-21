Why the Houston Texans should target Montez Sweat, not Chase Young from Commanders
By Peter Manfre
Sweat has a high ceiling as a pass rusher.
There's an argument that Sweat has yet to reach his pass-rushing ceiling. While no one expected Sweat to be a sack master out of college, and has proven the same in the NFL, he has rarely benefited from a defensive line that already has one. Yes, the Alabama brothers in Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen are stars; the opposing offenses line for most of Sweat's career has been able to shift to his side in pass-blocking schemes.
Imagine Sweat, under the tutelage of Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, lining up across from Will Anderson. Maybe I'm a Texans Boomer here, but I believe Sweat has a much higher ceiling with that combination than he currently has in Washington. Take his 2020 season, the only season he got a healthy Chase Young playing across from him. During that season, Sweat had arguably his best season as a pro.
He racked up nine sacks with an 89-run defense grade by pro football Focus, which ranked third amongst other edge defenders in the league. Sweat has more potential than Young with the Houston Texans.