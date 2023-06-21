Why the Houston Texans should target Montez Sweat, not Chase Young from Commanders
By Peter Manfre
Sweat is an elite run defender
One of the areas that Houston Texans have struggled the most in the last five years is their run defense; ranking in the bottom five during the previous three seasons. This is not a recipe for success. On the other hand, Sweat has ranked as a top-five edge defender against the run over the last three seasons, per Pro Football Focus.
Imagine Sweat, who had 107 out of his 165 career tackles register as a 'stop' per PFF, a stat that counts a tackle as one that "constitutes a "failure" for the offense," as a prominent member of the Texans defensive line. In short, he consistently made big-time tackles when the Commanders needed it.
While many prefer a defensive end with gaudy sack numbers, few exist on the trade market. With the Texans having spent draft capital to acquire Anderson Jr as their star pass rusher, why not add a Robin to his Batman in Sweat?