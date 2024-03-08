Why re-signing Ka'imi Fairbairn was the one move that needed to happen
The Houston Texans made the right call by re-signing their franchise kicker.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans made, arguably, the biggest re-signing they could, retaining franchise legend and all-around A-plus kicker, Ka'imi Fairbairn. The move wasn't truly surprising but with how long it took for the club to finalize the deal with Fairbairn, there was some concern that the Texans were either going to let him enter free agency. Whether it was to let him test the waters and see what else was out there, or whether they were going to let him walk all together
It would've been a bad call to let Fairbairn walk, as there aren't a lot of free-agent kickers worth having, and there's always a crapshoot with any rookie or inexperienced player coming in. Look at how hard it is for teams like the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots to replace beloved kickers once they move on. It's not an easy feat, and letting the team's most iconic special teams player walk would've been a nightmare scenario.
It can be said that if you're relying on your kicker to win your games, you didn't play well enough to win anyway. That said, there are plenty of examples of teams winning thanks to a talented kicker. Fairbairn is as talented as a kicker gets. He's made 90% of his kicks over the last two seasons, going 11-12 from 50+ yards in that span.
He's accurate, has a big leg, and more importantly, consistent. You know what he is at this point and there aren't going to be any surprises with how he kicks. He may not be the very best in the league, but a guy like Fairbairn will get you more wins than not.
The Texans should not be playing around with trying to find a new kicker with an offense as potentially good as they have. The club is in great shape and trying to replace a talented and consistent kicker would only muck things up needlessly. After all, there's nothing worse than a stellar offense that's constantly being let down by their kicking game.