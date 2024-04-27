Who is Sketch and why did he announce the Texans 4th round pick?
Everything you need to know about the streaming star.
The later rounds of the NFL Draft are full of unique personalities. With so many picks coming off the board over a "quick" amount of time, the NFL always dips into their Rolodex to get famous team fans and ambassadors to announce each pick.
Take, for instance, Houston's 4th round pick. The team called in a favor from Sketch, a famous Twitch and YouTube star and even bigger Texans fan. He announced the selection of Ohio State tight end Cade Stover with all the energy and excitement he's become synonmous with.
Who is Sketch?
"Sketch," whose real name is Kylie Cox, gained internet stardom mostly from his Madden streams on Twitch. Cox, who's in his mid-20s and from Houston, has close to two million TikTok followers as well as over 400k subscribers on YouTube. He's done videos with tons of NFL stars, among them Texans QB CJ Stroud, Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner and this year's first overall pick, Bears QB Caleb Williams.
Some of his more famous expressions have been picked up by professional athletes. His famous 'What's up brother?' line has been used as a celebration by countless other pro athletes:
So there you have it. Now you know who Sketch is, and why the Texans decided to have him announce their 4th round pick. Next time you see an athlete doing something that even looks like viral sensation celebration, 1. it probably is and 2. it's probably Sketch's.