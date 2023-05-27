Who is in the Houston Texans' Ring of Honor
By Marc Ray
Robert C. McNair, Houston Texans Owner and Founder
Robert McNair, founder, and long-time owner was inducted into the Texans’ Ring of Honor in 2019. In 1999, McNair founded the Texans and owned the franchise up until his death in 2018.
Following the departure of the Oilers from Houston in 1996, the city was without a football team until 2002. It was during that period that McNair became a pivotal figure in Houston sports and introduced the Texans to the world. With McNair’s efforts, the Texans became the 32nd team in the NFL and the youngest franchise today.
Not only did he bring football back to Houston, McNair, along with his wife Janice, gave back to the community. The Robert and Janice McNair Foundation was established in 1988 to promote education, philanthropy, and medical research. McNair’s foundation is a testament to his desire to improve lives in the community.
McNair, a prominent businessman, and philanthropist, continues to be remembered for his impact on the city of Houston, especially in the sports world, and with his charitable contributions. Without McNair’s contributions and involvement in Houston sports, it’s safe to say that there would be a massive void in the city’s sports landscape.
The Texans' Ring of Honor may only have two people but there are several potential additions to the Ring as mentioned. It's only a matter of time before others are added.