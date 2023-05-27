Who is in the Houston Texans' Ring of Honor
By Marc Ray
The Houston Texans, an organization that joined the NFL in 2002, have a long list of greats, but only a select few have earned their way into the team’s Ring of Honor.
Induction into an NFL team’s Ring of Honor is prestigious and typically includes former players, coaches, and influential figures who have left an incredible mark on the franchise. These individuals are celebrated based on their achievements, leadership, and legacy on their respective teams.
Texans’ legends including J.J. Watt, Arian Foster, Brian Cushing, and Mario Williams, to name a very select few, have made major contributions to the organization. However, none of them have been inducted into the Texans’ Ring of Honor for their achievements yet.
Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and five-time Pro-Bowler is destined to be immortalized in the Texans’ Ring of Honor, but there are no current plans for the recently-retired star to be inducted in the small list of Texan greats.
The Texans, the youngest franchise in the NFL, opened their Ring of Honor in 2017 and seem to be in no rush to add to their short list of inductees. The organization has had a shorter time frame, compared to other NFL teams with rich histories, to develop players, coaches, or figures that are worthy of inclusion in their Ring of Honor.
With only two inductees, the Texans have taken deliberate steps to immortalize players through their Ring of Honor. As the team continues to evolve, it’s expected that more deserving contributors will be added in the coming years.