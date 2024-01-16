Who does the the Houston Texans play next and when?
Who is next on the Houston Texan docket for the Houston Texans?
Round one of the NFL Playoffs is officially over, and the Houston Texans are moving on. But not every team can say that. The Texans will see the second round, but the Cleveland Browns (who the Texans beat), Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, and Dallas Cowboys can't say the same.
Those teams all lost. The Dolphins lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Steelers to the Buffalo Bills, the Rams to the Detroit Lions, the Eagles to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers. Some upsets, but a lot of the teams people expected to win did in fact do so. The Texans were not one of those teams, they did in fact pull the upset, even if we here at Toro Times didn't think the Browns were the better team. We flat-out said so.
But will the Texans be able to say they're the better team in round two? Well, after finishing up round one on Monday night, we now know that the Texans will face the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens. A Ravens team that the Texans already saw once before this season, in a Week 1 matchup that saw the Ravens win 25-9.
It wasn't a game the Ravens dominated, it was a game that saw the Texans struggle to find an identity against a powerhouse club. That result and performance are not and will not be expected in Round Two. The Ravens may have a slight edge on paper, simply due to their defense arguably being the best in the NFL.
No small task for the Texans to deal with, but the Texans heard all about how good the Browns' defense was, and they manhandled them. So there should be no expectation for this Texans club to roll over, show their belly, and just accept defeat. This is a different Texans team and the Ravens are going to find that out first hand.
The Texans and Ravens square off on Saturday, at 4:30 on ESPN and ABC.