Who are the Top 5 Houston Texans heading into Week 11
By Chad Porto
1. WR Noah Brown 87.7
Of all the players, Noah Brown is currently the one that rates the highest among all Houston Texans players, at least if we're talking about PFF. Pro Football Focus has given the former seventh-round pick a total grade of 87.7 and it's mostly due to his big-play nature. He is averaging over 20 yards per reception for the season.
And it's not even just the average, he's already put up 439 yards while catching 21 passes and only being targeted 29 times. All while just playing in five games so far.
A lot of the reason that Brown is where he is in the grading is due to his last three games against the Carolina Panthers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Cincinnati Bengals. In those three games alone, Brown has PFF grades of 85.9, 90.1, and 91.6 respectively. Some of the highest single-game scores the Texans have seen this season from any player, let alone receiver.
It's not a bad output from a former member of the Dallas Cowboys. No one thought that Brown would come from Dallas and have the impact he's having, but that's exactly the case. If Brown can keep going at this rate, he'll likely hit 1,000 yards before too long, as he's averaging 127 yards per game over the last three games.