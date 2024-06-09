Who are the top 20 NFL free agents before training camp?
We’re just about a month away from training camp opening around the league, and with that there are still a lot of good free agents still available. Whether that’s because of injuries, players getting old, or because they still view themselves higher than teams think they’re worth. No matter what the reasoning is, nobody thought that these free agents would still be available in June. Once training camp comes around and teams start getting hit with the injury bug, some of the guys still available will be called upon and play a big part with their new team.
Most of the top 20 is filled with safeties or cornerbacks, as the market for those two positions has been quiet for most of the off-season. The draft didn’t help players still looking for work at those positions either, as potential landing spots are dwindling now. We saw many teams break the bank for talent in free agency, and many others put all their assets toward the draft.
Now we may see some of these players wait it out through the regular season before a team comes calling, and some may find themselves stuck on a practice squad for the first time in their career.
The offensive side of the ball is a bit dry and has been picked through for the past four months now, so most bigger signings will be on the defensive side of the ball, minus four big names on offense. If you’re still unsigned in June, there’s a good chance that you won’t sign a contract until after training camp begins and teams realize there are more holes on their roster than initially thought.
Top 20 best available players
- Justin Simmons, safety
- Eddie Jackson, safety
- Xavien Howard, cornerback
- Stephon Gilmore, cornerback
- Calais Campbell, defensive end
- Connor Williams, center
- DJ Humphries, offensive tackle
- Jamal Adams, safety
- David Bakhtiari, offensive tackle
- Ryan Tannehill, quarterback
- Quandre Diggs, safety
- Hunter Renfrow, wide receiver
- Patrick Peterson, cornerback
- Michael Thomas, wide receiver
- Duane Brown, offensive tackle
- Marcus Maye, safety
- Tyus Bowser, linebacker
- Adoree Jackson, cornerback
- JC Jackson, cornerback
- Yannick Ngakoue, defensive end