Where do the Houston Texans' first round draft picks land in the 2024 NFL Draft?
The Houston Texans had two-first round picks this year, but where are they going to fall?
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans had, at one time, two first-round picks for the 2024 NFL Draft. They had their own draft selection, as well as the first-round pick from the Cleveland Browns, acquired as part of the Deshaun Watson trade. That gave them a unique opportunity to quickly improve their roster.
And that's just what they did, in 2023. While it was the 2023 NFL Draft, the Texans still cashed in on their 2024 pick, using it in a trade package with the Arizona Cardinals to move back up to the Top 5, slotting in at No. 3 overall and selecting Will Anderson Jr. A wise move by the Texans.
The Texans gave up one first-round pick this year but kept their other one. And now we know where both picks are going to land. Even though the playoffs are still going, the three teams involved in the current slotting of draft picks are no longer involved.
The Texans and Browns are all out of the playoffs, while the Cardinals failed to make it. That means the picks that these three teams have swapped have all found their permanent landing spot for the first round.
Let's start with the Texans' pick, now owned by the Cardinals. The Arizona Cardinals got the Texans 2024 first-rounder for the pick that would become Anderson. Maybe they should've kept the pick, as the Texans' first-round pick lands the Cardinals at No. 27 overall in the draft. That gives the Cardinals the 4th and 27th overall picks.
The Texans are not left without a pick, however, as they have the Cleveland Browns first-round pick. So not only did they get the player they wanted, Anderson, but they also ended up with better draft positioning then the Cardinals on their second pick. The Cardinals' pick at No. 27 was made possible by the Texans, but the Texans get to pick at No. 23, thanks to the Browns.
So not only did the Cardinals miss out on a great defensive player but they're still picking behind the Texans in the NFL Draft.