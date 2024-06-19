When does the Houston Texans begin Training Camp?
By Chad Porto
We are mere months away from the first kickoff of the season. A time when this young, battle-tested team will get to show off if all the offseason hype and conversation around them has been deserved. If guys like C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson can graduate from the Rookie of the Year Award winners they claimed and move on to awards like the Most Valuable Player, Offensive Player of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year Award.
The last stop, however, before we get to the regular season is the NFL training camp. Having completed every other major offseason task, it's the only thing left to check off before we not only move on to the regular season but who's going to make that journey with the team?
Training camp will see nearly half of the current Houston Texans cut from the team, as the coaches and general managers widdle down the roster to just 53 main-roster players. Some guys will stick around on the practice team, but who the final 53 are will be determined by the end of training camp. At least the initial 53.
So when do the Texans players report? You may think it's a unilateral date, with every team reporting at the same time. That's not the case, however, as most team has different dates from one another. Beyond that, each team has a date for the rookies to report and a date for the veterans to report.
For the Texans, as you can see below, rookies are expected on July 17, 2024. Veterans are not being given any special allowances this offseason, as they will have the same report date according to Tom Pelissero's tweet.
The Texans join only the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tennessee Titans as teams that have both veterans and rookies reporting on the same day.
This is also the earliest of any teams in the NFL to have veteran players report. No other team has any vets showing up on or before July 17 besides the Texans. In fact, most of the other NFL teams won't have the veterans reporting for another week. It's certainly an interesting strategy and one that we hope pays off, without demanding too much from the players physically.