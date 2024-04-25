What time is the NFL Draft tonight?
The Houston Texans don't have a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, at least they don't as of this writing, but fans could still be interested in tuning in to see what the other teams in the NFL decide to do with their first-round selections.
Let's get some basic info out of the way for this year's draft.
What time does the NFL Draft start?
The first round of the NFL Draft kicks off at 7:00 PM CST on Thursday, April 25th and the draft runs until the final pick is announced, which usually is around 11:00 PM CST.
What channel is the NFL Draft on?
It shouldn't be difficult to watch the draft, as it'll air on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. It can be streamed on fuboTV and YouTube TV as well.
Where is the NFL Draft being held?
This year's draft is taking place in Detroit, Michigan. It's bounced around the past decade with last year's draft being held in Kansas City, Missouri and the year before taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Texans 2024 Draft Picks
Round
Pick
2
42
2
59
3
86
4
123
4
127
6
188
6
189
7
238
7
247