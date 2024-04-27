What time does Day 3 of the NFL Draft start?
The Houston Texans didn't have a pick in the first round of the draft but they had three picks on the second day who will hopefully continue to help this team become a Super Bowl contender.
Now that the first two nights of the draft are in the books, it's time for Texans fans to turn their attention to the third and final day of the 2024 NFL Draft. Rounds 4-7 will be held on the final day and it's time for teams to find depth and hope to get late-round steals to help their squad compete.
What time is Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft?
The final day of the draft begins at 11:00 AM CST on Saturday and should run for most of the day.
Texans Day 3 Draft Picks
Round
Pick
4
123
4
127
6
188
6
189
7
238
7
247
The Texans own six picks on the final day of the draft, with two coming in Round 4, zero in Round 5, two in Round 6, and two in Round 7. Will they be able to snag a steal with one of these six picks?