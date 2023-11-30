What's the playoff situation involving the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans?
The Denver Broncos and Houston Texans are neck and neck in the playoff race.
By Chad Porto
We are heading into Week 13 of the NFL season, and somehow, the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos are battling it out for a playoff spot. The two teams were not expected to be vying for a playoff spot this late into the season for a variety of reasons. The Broncos, due to the combustible relationship with Sean Payton and Russell Wilson and the Texans, simply because they're rebuilding.
Yet, here we are in Week 13, and both teams have an identical 6-5 record. Not only that, but both teams are neck and neck with one another in the playoff race. The Texans were hoping to have their fate all but secured, with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12 would've given them sole ownership of the AFC South. That didn't end up happening, however, as the Jaguars won and took control of the AFC South for themselves.
And with the Indianapolis Colts somehow crawling their way up the rankings to also have a 6-5 record, the bottom of the playoff race is getting nasty. Currently, it's the Colts who own the last playoff spot, with the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers just above them. This means that the Colts, Texans, and Broncos are currently fighting for the seventh and final spot in the AFC playoffs.
This makes the Week 13 matchup between the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos all the more important. A loss wouldn't kill Houston, as The Texans still have the Colts and Browns on their schedule, but it would hinder them significantly. The Broncos don't have anyone ahead of them in the playoff standings, however. They've got an easier schedule, but they are going to have to rely on other teams to help them get into the postseason if they lose.
This is going to be a massive showdown, and who would've thought that was possible in Week 1?