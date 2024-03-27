What positions are the Houston Texans expected to target in the 2024 NFL Draft?
The Houston Texans have some holes to fill.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans are preparing for the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. The team made some moves at the start of the free agency period but they mostly focused on upgrading the defensive line. They did make some moves at linebacker, and at corner, but they weren't exactly the biggest splashes you could make.
The team's free agency period was fine, though disappointing considering the major names they missed out on, and the names they opted to try and get in their stead. That means the Texans still have a few more holes than you'd want heading into the NFL Draft.
Complicating matters further, the Texans traded their first-round pick away this year for a second-round pick this year and next. This may actually help them in the long run, as they'll be able to get a few more players who (hopefully) turn into starters at the cost of maybe landing a major impact player.
It looks like the Texans may focus on defense than with their first few picks, and a lot of people seem to believe that cornerback and safety are at the top of their list. However, according to John McClain via the Houston Texans' actual website, the Texans are looking at defensive tackle, corner, and wide receiver.
Sadly, those aren't the positions the Texans need the most help at. Defensive tackle may require a pick or two, but the position that was basically ignored in free agency is the offensive line. The squad failed to develop a good rhythm all year long with the running game and certain guys struggled against the pass rush as well.
Reinforcing the offensive line seems like a no-brainer, considering the Texans will want C.J. Stroud to have as few hits against him as possible. Not only that but new running back Joe Mixon was never a stud performer in Cincinnati and will need a rebuilt offensive line to justify his huge payday.
That said, the Texans could use depth at wide receiver and corner, but they should be later picks, not those among the first three as McClain suggests.