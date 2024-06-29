What Houston Texans player was picked to live up to the hype in 2024?
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans are going to be one of the most exciting teams in the NFL to watch in 2024. They're loaded to the gills with elite or near-elite-level talent. They're one of the heavy favorites for a deep playoff run and they're stacked full with young guys who are looking to become major players in the league. All they have to do is win. The hardest thing to do in the NFL.
To win, especially against a much-improved schedule, the Texans need some guys to step up. You have Nico Collins, who just got a massive new deal. Tank Dell could step up, as he's coming off of a year where he broke his leg. Will Anderson Jr., the Defensive Rookie of the Year from 2023, could be a guy you see step up. Not to mention the two biggest acquisitions this offseason; Stefon Diggs and Danielle Hunter. The Texans could rely on them more this year too.
While all of them may need to step up in 2024 to live up to the lofty hype around them, only one name is being picked to do just that; C.J. Stroud. Bleacher Report recently named Stroud as the Texans' player who is most likely to step up this offseason.
"...Stroud isn't just receiving hype from his teammates, though. He's among the offseason MVP favorites, behind only Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. His status on the unofficial awards watch list isn't unwarranted.
Nothing about his first season felt fluky, and the Offensive Rookie of the Year has all the pieces needed to be even better in Year 2. "
Stroud's certainly a candidate for such a jump. Veterans like Dalton Schultz are noticing how in command he is when he's in the huddle. He's no longer looking for his voice, as he's currently found it. He's demanding attention from his teammates and has the respect of his peers. Now, all he has to do is strike up some fear from his opponents and you'll see a future Most Valuable Player come to fruition.