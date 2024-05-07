What did Sports Illustrated give the Houston Texans offseason?
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans had a pretty big offseason. Granted, it started off pretty rocky with the Texans missing out on Saquon Barkley and other elite running backs during free agency. They would settle for Joe Mixon and it looked like the Texans were going to be having a very mid offseason.
Then the Texans landed Danielle Hunter in free agency. Helping ease the pain of losing Jonathan Greenard and Blake Cashman. Then the Texans landed Stefon Diggs in a major trade that, while the team didn't need, still saw the team land a major player at a position of high value for Houston.
They had a pretty ho-hum draft and got some names that could be starters going forward, but we're still going to wait and see if that becomes a reality for the Texans. All in all, it's been a solid offseason and while the offensive line is still in flux and the defensive tackles situation is up in the air, the team is mostly better from the 2023 season.
So what did Sports Illustrated think of the Texans' offseason? Well, they're giving out their offseason grades right now and while the Texans didn't get an "A", the digital outlet still gave the team a "B", which isn't bad at all.
Reading through their write-up, you'll see that SI's Matt Verderame was generally in favor of the moves that the Texans made. At least the moves that saw guys come in. It's the guys who left who seemingly hurt the score. Verderame highlighted three losses, linebacker Cashman, defensive end Greenard, and defensive tackle Maliek Collins as the big issues he seemingly had with the team's offseason.
We don't disagree either. Hunter is an upgrade over Greenard but losing Collins and Cashman, all while not replacing them, really did hurt the score. I'd also contend that Mixon isn't an upgrade over Devin Singletary at the stage in their respective careers.