Week 2: Who are the inactive players for the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football
By Chad Porto
The Chicago Bears and the Houston Texans are ready to do battle on Sunday Night Football. The Week 2 matchup will see young quarterbacks Caleb Williams of the Bears and C.J. Stroud of the Texans square off in an attempt to stay undefeated. Both teams are currently undefeated in this young season, rocking a 1-0 record, but coming by it very differently.
The Bears struggled to get their win, getting lucky with a pick-six from Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis. Levis threw two fourth-quarter interceptions that allowed the Bears to secure the victory, despite Williams' terrible game.
The Texans were far more convincing in their win, but only comparatively. Having had the lead for most of the game, the Texans kept giving up big-time passes to Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts. The highly inaccurate quarterback completed just nine passes all game but somehow kept things close. Ultimately losing by just two.
Now, the Texans and Bears will do battle on Sunday Night Football, with the hope of becoming 2-0.
For the Texans, they're going to have to do it without a few key players.
Houston Texans inactives for Week 2
C Juice Scruggs (INJ)
DB M.J. Stewart (INJ)
LB Jamal Hill
LB Rashad Weaver
WR John Metchie III
The Texans will be without two key players in starting center Juice Scruggs and versatile defensive back M.J. Stewart. Both men are out for the upcoming game against the Bears due to injuries.
The Texans will also see two linebackers out of action with Jamal Hill and Rashad Weaver both missing the game. Weaver was just recently signed by the Texans off of the practice squad, but won't make his regular season debut this week. Hill, a rookie from the 2024 NFL Draft Class, has yet to play in a regular season game this season.
Lastly, wide receiver John Metchie III is also out for a second-straight game. Despite making some noise in the preseason and making people take notice of his potential, Metchie remains on the sidelines for a second straight week.
Last week, Metchie, Stewart and Hill were joined by running back Cam Akers and offensive linemen Nick Broeker . Meaning that Akers and Broker may make their regular season debuts in Week 2.