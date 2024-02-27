We're not the only ones who think the Houston Texans are eying a star running back
The Houston Texans are being named as a team interested in a major running back.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans are likely to look for an upgrade at running back according to various reports. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is reporting that the Texans could be looking to upgrade the running back position that featured Dameon Pierce and Devin Singletary last season.
So far Tony Pollard, Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, and Josh Jacobs have all been alluded to as being targets of the Texans. At least according to Texans Wire. All four would make sense to some degree, with Pollard being the least attractive of the options. He's a bit older than some of the options and isn't nearly as elite of a playmaker as some of the names the Texanx could have.
Jacobs is an intriguing guy but he is incredibly inconsistent. Maybe that's due to a poor offensive line in Las Vegas, but the former Raiders running back isn't always known for his consistency.
Derek Henry is a nice option, though his age will make many wary. He's a thundering running back, capable of running through arm tackles and fighting for a few extra yards on the goal line that maybe wouldn't be achieved by a smaller back. He's worth checking out but only for the right price.
Obviously, however, Barkley is the guy that makes the most sense. He's a dual-threat running back, capable of catching passes and running for big chunks of yards. He's been injury-prone from time to time but many are hoping he has a Christian McCaffery-like resurgence if Barkley ends up on a new team.
What should be noted is that the price for these players won't be as much as expected. None of their teams tried to franchise tag them, which is a sign that they'll likely not demand the figures we thought early in the offseason. Especially since all of their respective teams apparently want them back for next season.
The Texans may be able to get Barkely for far less.