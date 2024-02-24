We hate to say it as much as you hate to hear it; Nick Wright is correct...for once
Nick Wright finally said something we agree with!
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans could be the most impressive team of the offseason, which would further continue this team's run of excellence lately. They were not only one of the biggest surprises in the 2023 season, but they established themselves as having one of the best young offensive and defensive players in the league.
They're hoping to capitalize on that, or we should say instead, we're hoping they capitalize on that. The Texans are a team that could go from good, to very good, dare we say great this offseason. By capitalizing on the salary cap space they have, plus the inexpensive contracts of their young core, this team could catapult itself into serious contention for 2024.
We're not the only ones who think the Texans are going to swing big this offseason. Fox Sports 1 sports commentator Nick Wright also thinks the Texans are going to make some big swings. Big enough to see the team compete with the Kansas City Chiefs.
And while Wright is known for his off-the-wall, and cringey takes, this is one time we don't disagree with him. The Texans have Will Anderson and C.J. Stroud on cheap contracts (compared to their value) and the team can add talent around them to capitalize on that fact.
We've spoken about guys like Saquon Barkley possibly arriving in Houston, but when we did, there was a silent understanding that if we got Barkley in Houston, it'd be the biggest and only big name that the team could get. That's no longer the case, as the team could land guys like Hassan Riddeck, Mike Evans, and others without affecting the long-term future of the franchise.
so while we hate to be on the same side of the aisle as Wright, we have to admit the fact that he isn't wrong, and with a few good signings, a trade or two, and another strong draft, this is a team that becomes the true contender to the Chiefs.