We don't think Colin Cowherd has ever watched the Houston Texans or football for that matter
Colin Cowherd continues to prove how little he pays attention or knows about the Houston Texans
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans are one of the best stories in the NFL this season. Right there with the Christian McCaffery MVP race, the Cleveland Browns' resurrection of Joe Flacco, and whatever is happening with the dumpster fire that is the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans are right there, enjoying all of it.
And why wouldn't the Texans be on the lips of every NFL pundit in the United States? They have candidates for the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year award, a candidate for the Coach of the Year award, have a shot at not only the playoffs, but the AFC South as well, and are a team that has one of the most widely hyped offenses of the season.
They're legit. It's hard not to hear all about them, that is unless you're Colin Cowherd. Cowherd, easily one of the least informed talking heads on television today put the Houston Texans 9th in his Top 10 this week and got it completely wrong in the process. There was just about nothing he said that was factually true in his segment and it's staggering to hear a man be so wrong with his whole chest out like that.
First, he claims the Texans are the first team with a rookie head coach and a rookie quarterback since Andrew Luck and Chuck Pagano to make the playoffs, doing so in 2012 with the Indianapolis Colts. Great, but not true. The Texans are not in the playoffs yet. And we don't mean the Texans are in the 7th spot and if the season ended today, they'd be in the playoffs. No, they aren't in the playoffs even if the season ended today. They are 8th in the AFC, with only the top seven making the postseason.
Then Cowherd goes on to say that Stroud hasn't had a turnover in four of his games, which isn't true, as he's had eight games this season where he hasn't turned the ball over. Remember, a fumble only counts if the opposing team recovers it. Otherwise, it's not a turnover.
Finally, Cowherd mentions that the Texans have weapons for Stroud after Stroud returned from his concussion, naming Tank Dell and Dalton Schultz, and ignoring Nico Collins and Devin Singletary. Dell is out with an injury for the remainder of the season.
What can be said here about Cowherd? He's one of the least prepared, least serious pundits in the game and there's no redeeming quality to be had by watching his show.