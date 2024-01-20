Updated weather report for Texans vs. Ravens AFC Divisional Round (January 20)
What should Texans fans expect if they're planning to attend the game?
The Houston Texans are heading to Baltimore for the AFC Divisional Round where they'll take on the number 1 seed Ravens with a trip to the AFC Championship Game on the line. If the Texans win this game, they'll be in the AFC title game for the first time in franchise history.
This won't be an easy game by any means but will the weather be another factor working against the Texans as they look to make history?
Texans vs. Ravens divisional round weather
It's going to be cold at M&T Bank Stadium, that's for sure. NFL Weather says that it'll be 24° at kickoff but it'll feel like 12° due to the 17 MPH winds and 29 MPH gusts. By the fourth quarter, it'll only get colder, as the projected forecast is slated to be around 22° but it'll feel like 9°.
The good news is that it'll be partly cloudy and there's no rain in the forecast, as of this writing. Cold and wind are bad enough but throwing rain in there sounds like a miserable time.
The Texans play in an indoor stadium with a retractable roof so these elements could make things tricky for them. That being said, C.J. Stroud did play his college ball in the state of Ohio and the Big Ten where crappy weather was common. Hopefully, it doesn't affect him.
