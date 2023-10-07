Updated AFC South Standings Week 5 Edition
1. Indianapolis Colts (2 - 2)
The Colts dropped their second game of the season, losing to the Los Angeles Rams 29 - 23 in overtime, while the other three teams in the division won. This put the entire division into a four-way tie with all teams at 2 - 2. The question is, can the Colts get back into the win column this week against the Tennessee Titans?
This will be a big divisional battle and will go a long way in creating some separation for either team. The Colts have arguably the next-best rookie quarterback in the league in Anthony Richardson, at least after the first four weeks, despite missing last week.
The Colts might be getting Jonathan Taylor back this week too, which would be a huge boost to this team and give Richardson another weapon in the passing game. Taylor is a player the team can lean on when needed to salt a game away late, if necessary.
