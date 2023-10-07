Updated AFC South Standings Week 5 Edition
4. Tennessee Titans (2 - 2)
The Tennessee Titans are sitting in the fourth spot but despite everything I've said about my lack of faith in Ryan Tannehill, they still have Derrek Henry, who played well last week. I do have my concerns with Henry being able to sustain a 17-game season, given the wear and tear on his tires.
The one thing they do have going for them is they have allowed the fewest points of any team in the division and the fourth-fewest points allowed in the conference. I've said this before, but I will say it again. This division will be fun to watch throughout the season. I don't think any of these teams will run away with the division and it'll be a dogfight until the end.