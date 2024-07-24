Tyson Campbell's new contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars will greatly impact the Houston Texans
By Chad Porto
It's hard to build a team when you're the Jacksonville Jaguars. A team that isn't even 30 years old yet, the team has struggled to become a hot-spot destination despite being in the state of Florida. The other two teams there, the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, don't have the same issues the Jaguars have. For a variety of reasons, some fair and others not, the Jags can't land major free agents.
So they put a major focus on re-signing their players. That's why on July 23, 2024, the Jaguars signed cornerback Tyson Campbell to a massive contract. Campbell agreed to a new four-year deal, worth $76.5 million, that will include $53.4 million in guaranteed cash. It's a massive contract for the 24-year-old, who's entering the final year of his rookie contract.
The contract will make him one of the highest-paid players in the league at his position and will raise the expected costs of other young cornerbacks. What makes this even more interesting is that Campbell isn't one of the elite corners in the league. In his three seasons, he's only had one that was exceptional and despite that, he still got paid like a top guy. He now has the 9th highest-value contract possible among corners, and the 7th most guaranteed money as well.
It's a ludicrous sum for a fairly unimpressive player. That means that for guys who have a higher ceiling, like the Houston Texans' own, Derek Stingley Jr. isn't just going to get paid; they're going to break the bank. Stingley will likely re-set the market with his contract at this rate. That's probably without even making a Pro Bowl team either.
Stingley, right now, will likely be the top-paid corner in the NFL, unless he falls off dramatically in year three. That's what this huge contract to Campbell has effectively done, made sure that guys like Stingley get paid significantly. Now, whether you believe he should be paid that much is your own opinion, I'm just letting you know it's probably going to happen.