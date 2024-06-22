Trading for this San Francisco 49ers player would make no sense for the Houston Texans
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans have one of the best receiver corps in the league. They're currently eight-deep at the position with major names including Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, and Tank Dell. The team's front office has built one of the best receiver outfits in football, and they look to be one of the best for some time to come.
Diggs is likely a one-year rental, but Collins and Dell aren't. Plus the team has John Metchie and Noah Brown who are expected to be around for some time. What happens after that? Should the team then go out and make more trades? Should they try and acquire another elite pass-catcher in 2024?
Well, Nick San Miguel of Niner Noise, seems to think that the Texans could be the perfect fit for current San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. He listed the Texans as the second-best spot for the disgruntled receiver to land with. The soon-to-be fifth-year receiver and former first-round pick wants a major contract that the 49ers are iffy on giving him as of press time.
So a trade is very likely to happen at this point unless something changes. That said, while Aiyuk would love to land on the Texans, Houston has no reason to trade for him currently. The team is deep, loaded at the top with talent, and is set for the future regardless of what happens with Diggs.
If injuries occur, or players start declining in production, we can revisit the issue, but right now the Texans don't need any more receivers who would demand the ball. Right now they already have three elite-looking guys. So unless the rules of football have changed allowing for two quarterbacks and two footballs to be used at any one time, then there just aren't enough passes to go around.
After all, we haven't even factored in Dalton Schultz, Joe Mixon, or Damien Pierce into the matter. They're going to want to make plays too.
The wide receiver position, as of right now is not a position of need. To waste any draft picks on acquiring Aiyuk today would be irresponsible.