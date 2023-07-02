Top-three interception leaders in Houston Texans history
By Marc Ray
Jonathan Joseph, a former first-round pick, is known as one of the greatest defensive players in Texans' history. Originally a Cincinnati Bengal, Joseph would sign with the Texans in July 2011 to improve the team’s struggling defense.
For the next eight years, he would solidify himself as a reliable cornerback who was versatile, made timely interceptions and provided veteran leadership which made him a valuable asset for the Texans.
During his time in Houston, Joseph earned two Pro Bowl selections (‘11, ‘12) and was named a second-team All-Pro in 2011. During those years, the Texans had one of the top defenses in the league. They disrupted opposing teams by excelling against both the pass and the run. Joseph, who was joined by a talented group of playmakers, including J.J. Watt and Brian Cushing, to name a very select few, served as key contributors on the field.
Joseph’s presence in the Texans’ secondary provided stability and trust that helped create a more effective and cohesive defensive unit. Joseph established himself as a cornerstone in Texans history, holding the record for most interceptions in franchise history (17). He is widely recognized as the best cornerback to ever don a Texans uniform.
He became a free agent in March 2020. He had short stints with the Titans and Cardinals, before announcing his retirement in June 2021 and ending his 15-year NFL career.