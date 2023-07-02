Top-three interception leaders in Houston Texans history
By Marc Ray
Dunta Robinson, a 2004 first-round pick, was drafted by the Texans and immediately became a starter. He instantly showcased his playmaking abilities by recording six interceptions and 19 pass deflections in 16 starts during his rookie campaign. He was the 2004 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and was named to the All-Rookie Team.
Robinson’s reputation as a disruptive cornerback helped elevate the Texans’ secondary and established him as a standout defensive playmaker for the franchise. During his final season with the Texans in 2009, Robinson wore shoes with the message “Pay Me Rick”, which was directed toward then-general manager Rick Smith to send a message to Texans management. He was fined by the NFL for wearing the message-integrated shoes.
A year later Robinson departed ways with the Texans and signed with the Falcons where he would spend the next three seasons. Following his stint with the Falcons, Robinson joined the Chiefs and made his final NFL appearance during the 2013 season.
Robinson collected 13 interceptions during his Texans career, which is third-most in franchise history. Although his time with the Texans may have ended, Robinson’s aggressiveness and physicality made him a standout player for the Texans in the franchises’ early years.