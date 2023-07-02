Top-three interception leaders in Houston Texans history
By Marc Ray
The Houston Texans have had several standout players who have excelled at intercepting crucial passes throughout their history. These players have made significant contributions to the team’s defense and created turnovers in pivotal moments.
Defensive players, including defensive backs, who can constantly generate game-altering interceptions are important for an NFL team’s success. Intercepting a pass can change the trajectory of a game by impacting field position, generating defensive points, and influencing the physiological side of the game.
The Texans, a franchise introduced in 2002, have a long list of talented defensive backs who shut down an opposing team's wide receivers and excelled at racking up interceptions. Notable defensive backs in Texans history include A.J. Bouye, Aaron Glenn, Marcus Coleman, and Andre Hal, to name a very select few, but none of them rank among the top three players with the most interceptions.
Young defensive backs like Jalen Pitre and Derek Stingley Jr. are expected to be the franchise's future but lack the experience that will get their names into the record books. The two young defensive stars have all the tools to one day join the record books that are full of Texans legends who have contributed greatly to the franchise.
Pitre collected five interceptions in 17 games, led the entire defense in total tackles (147) in his rookie year and made the NFL’s All-Rookie team in 2022. Stingley, who only played nine games due to injury, finished his rookie campaign with one interception and 49 total tackles.
Here are the top-three leaders of interceptions in franchise history.