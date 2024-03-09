Top free agent wide receivers the Texans need to consider
The Houston Texans may need a WR2 option to get them through until Tank Dell returns.
Mack Hollins
Hollins signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons last off-season. However, he didn't see much success there as with recent teams. Now, he'll have to take another one-year deal this time around and bet on himself. Hollins saw production in other stops he made, one with the Las Vegas Raiders where he totaled 690 yards and four TDs in 2022.
Spotrac projects Hollins to sign a one-year/$1.4M deal. Landing Hollins, a very talented depth receiver, would be a nice addition to anyone's receiver room. Hollins has experience at both receiver and on special teams, making him more valuable to a team that may already have their top three or four receivers set this year.
Hollins has made multiple stops throughout his career, and each one of them has been barefoot. Beginning with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, later joining the Miami Dolphins, Raiders, and most recently, the Atlanta Falcons.
Hollins didn't have a fair shake in Atlanta, with a mediocre HC that didn't play his best players multiple times, and multiple QBs throughout the season. Getting Hollins in a more stable environment would allow him to have the same production as he once did with the Raiders.