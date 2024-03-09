Top free agent wide receivers the Texans need to consider
The Houston Texans may need a WR2 option to get them through until Tank Dell returns.
Donovan Peoples-Jones
DPJ didn't see much action on offense last year with the Cleveland Browns or the Detroit Lions following his trade at the deadline. Peoples-Jones saw some success early on in his career, totaling 839 yards and two TDs in 2022, but would be phased out of their offense as his Browns tenure went on. His Detroit tenure didn't get much better, either. With a loaded WR room before joining the team, he would struggle to find any success with the Lions. Now, he has a chance to find a new team that's right for him and would let him continue to grow as a receiver.
The Texans WR room has some aging vets in it, like Robert Woods. Signing Peoples-Jones to a one or two-year deal would let him sit behind Woods, who's had success in this league, and mold him into the receiver the Texans want him to become.
Spotrac views his contract differently, though. They project him to sign a one-year/$2.7M deal, but if a team values his services enough in both the offense and special teams, he could wind up receiving a longer deal. He made a name for himself as a return man in Cleveland, returning one for a TD in his career.