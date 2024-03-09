Top free agent wide receivers the Texans need to consider
The Houston Texans may need a WR2 option to get them through until Tank Dell returns.
Noah Brown
Brown has a very good chance at returning to the Texans. Coming off back-to-back productive seasons, one with the Dallas Cowboys, and the other with the Houston Texans, Brown will be able to take that to a team during contract negotiations. Spotrac projects him to sign for $5.6M per year, a three-year/$16.8M deal.
Unfortunately for the Texans, Brown may have a market building outside of Houston. The Athletic reported last week the New England Patriots may be in the market for a deep-threat receiver, and that led many to link Noah Brown to Boston.
Brown may want to take a discount to remain a Texan and continue building his rapport with CJ Stroud since he was a big factor in their success for part of the season. He bet on himself last off-season and took a one-year deal from Houston, and it absolutely paid off for him. After going down with a shoulder injury in the first round of the playoffs, Brown wouldn't return the following week in their loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Brown could use that in contract negotiations to get a bigger contract out of the team. All kidding aside, Brown could cash in this year, by the Texans or some other team.