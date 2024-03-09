Top free agent wide receivers the Texans need to consider
The Houston Texans may need a WR2 option to get them through until Tank Dell returns.
The Houston Texans may need a WR2 option to get them through until Tank Dell returns. Whether or not they want to spend up for that is a different question, however. Wide Receiver quickly became one of the best positions on the Texans roster last year, with Noah Brown and Robert Woods seeing production, and becoming options for CJ Stroud after Nico Collins and Tank Dell. In this article, we'll review two receivers on the expensive side and two that will come at a cheaper contract.
Marquise Brown
"Hollywood" Brown, as he's called, has become a good deep option with the Baltimore Ravens, and most recently the Arizona Cardinals. After being traded to the Cardinals in 2022, he accumulated 1,283 yards and seven TDs on 118 receptions. His best season came with the Baltimore Ravens, where he reached the 1,000-yard mark in the 2021 season, and was Lamar Jackson's favorite target.
Brown is expected to command a decent-sized contract in free agency, with Spotrac projecting him to sign a four-year/$59.3 M deal or $14.8M per year. Brown will definitely rely on his Ravens campaign to land big in free agency, and we all know what he can accomplish with a good QB throwing him the ball.
Since he hasn't made the playoffs since being traded, Brown will likely want to join a contender now that he has a choice of his destination. The Texans should be at the top of his list here, too. With a young QB on his rookie deal coming off an elite season, he'll be able to land a payday and play for a playoff-contending team if joining the Texans.