Top free agent defensive tackles the Texans need to consider
The Houston Texans may want to keep an eye on these defensive tackles.
Sebastian Joseph-Day
Joseph-Day made a Super Bowl appearance last year for the San Francisco 49ers after being claimed off waivers. In his time last year with the Los Angeles Chargers, he totaled three sacks and 31 tackles. Joseph-Day only appeared in two regular season games for the 49ers, where he finished the year with five total tackles.
The Chargers let their defensive captain walk, citing interim HC Giff Smith and interim GM Jojo Wooden wanted to do what was best for the team. Now, after falling short of a Super Bowl appearance, Joseph-Day may want another shot at holding the Lomardi.
Joseph-Day has been more of a pass rusher in all of his stops so far, finishing his Chargers season with 11 QB hits and three tackles last year. Having Joseph-Day behind Maliek Collins, and a free agent/rookie being able to rush the passer pretty effectively is a win for the Texans
He has a bit of an injury history, however. Suffering a torn pectoral in 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams, which forced him to miss all but seven games that season. To go on top of that, he suffered a MCL Sprain in 2022 with the Chargers. Despite that, he still played in 16 games that season, and having a clean bill of health in 2023.