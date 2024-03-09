Top free agent defensive tackles the Texans need to consider
The Houston Texans may want to keep an eye on these defensive tackles.
Shelby Harris
Harris is coming off of a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns where he totaled 28 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and six TFLs. The DT was a part of the Russell Wilson trade, being sent to the Seattle Seahawks in 2022. In his one season with the Seahawks, he combined for 44 tackles and two sacks. Unfortunately for him, his best days might be behind him at 32 years old. However, He will be a very good depth option behind another player that they bring in.
Harris, who signed a one-year/$3.5M deal with Cleveland, will likely sign for around the same money this year, whether with the Texans or another team. Harris has proven to be a good player wherever he goes, and at this point in his career, would likely be a mentor to a young DT they bring in. If the Texans go the DT route early on in the draft, pairing Harris and Maliek Collins, both veterans in this league.
Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot reported the Browns would like to retain some of their defensive free agents, but it would "be tough to keep all four", meaning Zadarius Smith, Sione Takitaki, Shelby Harris, and Anthony Walker. If Cleveland lets him walk, Harris should be on the phone with the Texans.