Top free agent defensive tackles the Texans need to consider
The Houston Texans may want to keep an eye on these defensive tackles.
The Houston Texans defense is losing a handful of their key starters throughout all three phases, from Sheldon Rankins to Jonathan Grreenard, to Steven Nelson. It'll be up to Houston to figure out who they want to bring back, and who they want to replace. One of their positions of need is DT, and they have been linked to a handful of tackles already. It's up to them whether or not they value Rankins, or would rather go with an outside addition. Let's take a look at a few options for them.
Foley Fatukasi
It was reported that Fatukasi visited with the Texans on Wednesday after his shocking release by the division rival Jacksonville Jaguars by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. This doesn't come as a surprise, as he would be a fairly cheap and reliable option for the Texans, who could use as much experience as possible. Fatukasi, only 29 years old, has been a consistent starter since 2020 with the New York Jets, and later with the Jaguars working more as a run-stuffer and eating up blockers with his big 6'4 318 lbs frame.
Unfortunately for Fatukasi, he became a cap casualty for the Jaguars, saving them $3.5M, and allowing him to catch on with a team before free agency opens. In his two years with the Jaguars, Fatukasi totaled 1.5 sacks, 48 tackles, and five TFLs in just 30 games. Fatukasi dealt with a couple of different injuries in 2022, suffering ankle and quadricep injuries throughout the season, causing him to miss three games that season.
Foley seems to have a market starting for his services, as he also met with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, as Ian Rapoport reported. Considering their cap situation, the Texans likely have a better chance at landing him, plus he would face the team that just cut him twice a year.