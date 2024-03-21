Top available free agents and if they fit the Houston Texans
The Texans can take advantage of the second wave of free agency, with $16.9M in cap space.
8. Tre White, CB. Eighth NFL season. 311 tackles, 12 TFLs, three sacks, five forced fumbles, 68 passes defended, 18 INTs.
Unlikely. With White's injury history, the Texans may want to go in another direction. After an ACL and Achilles tear, Tre may never come back to what he once was and likely will shorten his career. If Tre is willing to accept a deal under $5M the Texans could sign him, but the risk doesn't outweigh the reward anymore.
9. Ezekiel Elliott, RB. Ninth NFL season. 2,065 rushes, 8,904 yards, 71 TDs, 356 receptions, 2,649 yards, 14 TDs.
Highly unlikely. The Texans just added Joe Mixon and have Dameon Pierce behind him. Adding Ezekiel is just a waste of resources and cap space that can be used elsewhere. Zeke spent last year as the RB2 in New England, and wouldn't accept anything worse. In Houston, he'd be the RB3 and not receiving as much play time as he'd like.
10. Mekhi Becton, OT. Fifth NFL season. 30 starts in 31 games.
Not likely at all. The Texans have Tytus Howard and Laremy Tunsil. They're set at tackle for the next few seasons, if not more. Becton will go somewhere where he'll be able to start, and he's not going to beat out Howard or Tunsil.