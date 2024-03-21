Top available free agents and if they fit the Houston Texans
The Texans can take advantage of the second wave of free agency, with $16.9M in cap space.
5. Tyler Boyd, WR. Nineth NFL season. 513 receptions, 6,000 yards, 31 TDs, 68.1 catch percentage.
Decent chance. Boyd can come in and be an impact player for the next few years in Houston. With a return to Cincinnati growing more unlikely by the day, the Texans have the cap space to lure Boyd in and give CJ Stroud another weapon, and join an already deep offense. However Boyd has some suitors, and the Texans aren't the only team that will give him a deal.
6. Stephon Gilmore, CB. 13th NFL season. 561 tackles, eight TFLs, one sack, seven forced fumbles, 31 INTs.
Unlikely. Gilmore likely returns to the Dallas Cowboys to finish out his career, leaving Houston without a starting caliber corner next to Derek Stingley Jr. That leaves Houston pursuing Xavien on presumably a two year deal, and Gilmore remaining with Dallas to finish his career.
7. Odell Beckham Jr, WR. 11th NFL season. 566 receptions, 7,932 yards, 59 TDs, 60.0 catch percentage.
Unlikely. Despite their searching for a WR this year, Odell isn't the one they're pursuing. Beckham will likely chase the money, and the Texans are smart enough to not throw $16M at him like Baltimore did last year.