Top 5 reasons the Houston Texans must draft CJ Stroud
1. The Houston Texans can't afford to wait for Caleb Williams in 2024
You have probably heard that future favors the bold and the Texans need to apply that thought process when searching for their next franchise quarterback. Being bold doesn't mean that they should be reckless but rather than taking on calculated risks can pay off big dividends.
Caleb Williams is expected to be the top quarterback prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft but many things can happen between now and then. He could show that he might be as good as he's believed to be or maybe he'll suffer a serious injury. Simply, it's hard to predict the future. However, the Texans' brass control their present and that's where their focus should be.
They could pass on C.J. Stroud this year and use the No. 2 pick at a different position. Then, hope that Williams falls to them next year but that would require many things to go their way, including many that won't be in their control. Nobody knows what teams will be in the quarterback market in 2024. In the same manner, the supply of quarterbacks in next year's draft isn't yet determined.
Furthermore, there's a chance Houston will win more games than expected and end with a late-round pick instead of one in the top 10 in 2023. If that's the case, they would have to trade up several spots in the draft and that wouldn't even guarantee that they have a shot at landing Williams.
When you take into account that the Texans will be in a position to take Stroud this year, they're probably better off going with the bird at No. 2 rather than going for the one in the bush in 2024.