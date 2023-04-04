Top 5 reasons the Houston Texans must draft CJ Stroud
2. The Houston Texans have hoarded talent the last two years
Bill O'Brien was an adequate head coach for the Texans but was a terrible talent evaluator. Once he won a power struggle with Rick Smith and was named general manager, O'Brien shipped most of the team's playmakers and left the roster devoid of talent, which is one of the many reasons he was kicked to the curb in 2020. To make matters worse, former vice president of football operations Jack Easterby often meddled in personnel decisions, which made it difficult for Nick Caserio to load up on talent in 2021.
However, owner Cal McNair came back to his senses and parted ways with Easterby, which has allowed Caserio to do his job to the best of his capacity. Without Easterby's interference, Caserio has restocked the roster the last two years. Although Houston didn't get much production from cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., the third overall pick in last year's player selection meeting, their 2022 draft class came through.
In particular, running back Dameon Pierce showed he could carry a heavy workload, nearly reaching the 1,000-yard mark and reaching the end zone four times. Moreover, John Metchie III is expected to make his NFL debut after being diagnosed with leukemia last year.
Stingley should make strides in 2023 and David Singletary will join Pierce in Houston's backfield. But they're not the only players that are expected to make an impact next season. Dalton Schultz, who inked a one-year deal worth $9 million in free agency, should play a big role on offense. Schultz has been one of the best tight ends in the league over the last three years and Caserio managed to secure his services on an affordable deal.
On defense, the Texans acquired Pro Bowl linebacker Denzel Perryman, safety Jimmie Ward and cornerback Travierre Thomas, the three of them will tentatively step into starting roles.
Even though Houston still has a few roster holes, they can continue addressing them in the draft, which is precisely they can't afford to pass on C.J. Stroud. They have fortified their roster the last two seasons and they shouldn't put all the work to waste. Why not draft a potential franchise quarterback and plug him into the starting lineup as soon as possible?