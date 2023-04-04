Top 5 reasons the Houston Texans must draft CJ Stroud
3. Davis Mills isn't the answer at quarterback for the Houston Texans
Deshaun Watson was a top-5 quarterback early in his NFL career, so there was no reason for the Texans to make a heavy investment at the position. However, Watson threw a curveball at them he told them he was no longer interested in playing for them and chose to sit out the 2021 season instead. Thus, then-head coach Dave Culley decided to turn to Davis Mills, a third-round pick in that year's draft.
Culley was standing on shaky grounds at the time, so he didn't lose anything by giving Mills a chance to prove he belonged in the NFL. And all things considered, the former Stanford Cardinal had a decent rookie campaign, completing 66.8 percent of his passes for 2,667 yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
It's true that Mills wouldn't have gotten an opportunity if Tyrod Taylor hadn't gotten hurt but he exceeded expectations in 2021, which prompted Lovie Smith to give him a shot to earn the job on a long-term basis last year.
Unfortunately, Mills couldn't seize the opportunity and came crashing down in 2022, going 292-of-479 (61.0 percent completion rate) for 3,118 yards with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Although those aren't bad numbers, they aren't the ones you expect from a franchise quarterback, and the worst thing the Texans could do is to think the Georgia native can still get better.
Granted, Mills didn't have a great supporting cast but if you expect your offense to make your quarterback better and not the other way around, you should then cut the plug, which is what Houston should do with Mills.