Top 5 players the Houston Texans should completely avoid in the 2023 NFL Draft
The Houston Texans took a step closer to becoming competitive in 2023 when they acquired several impact players in free agency. However, the job is not done and the team's brass will need to keep on loading up on talent in the NFL Draft.
The Texans will have three picks in the top 50 and must select a playmaker with all of them if they want to compete in the AFC South next season. Completely avoiding these five prospects will increase their chances of doing so.
5. Houston Texans must avoid in the NFL Draft: Emmanuel Forbes
Even though Houston drafted Derek Stingley Jr. third overall last year and signed Tavierre Thomas in free agency, their cornerback group could still use a boost. Fortunately for the Texans, this year's class is stacked at the position, so they could take one with the 12th overall selection or address another position and wait until the second round.
Either way, the Texans should refrain from taking Emmanuel Forbes. A four-star recruit out of high school, the Mississippi native was a ballhawk on the Bulldogs' defense, registering an eye-popping 14 interceptions and 20 passes defensed in 25 collegiate games.
At 6'1", Forbes has the ideal height to play cornerback in the NFL but he might be able to withstand the rigors of the NFL at 166 pounds. He could bulk up but that could in turn have an adverse effect on the speed and quickness that characterize him at Mississippi State.
Given how loaded this year's cornerback class is, the Texans might be better off passing on Forbes and instead going after someone like Deonta Banks or Cam Smith in the second round if they're still available.